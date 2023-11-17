BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) — A Chemung County man was arrested on Wednesday after an incident involving a handgun led police to find a stockpile of illegally owned weapons at his home and property.

According to the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office, 58-year-old Daniel K. Llewellyn of Big Flats was arrested on Wednesday, Nov. 15, on the charges of menacing in the second degree, a class A misdemeanor, and criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, a class C felony.

Police say that on Sunday, Nov. 12, around 2:15 p.m. Llewellyn was involved in an alleged incident on Davenport Road in Big Flats. Police say the incident happened when a resident on the road saw Llewellyn driving very fast and yelled at him to slow down.

The report states that Llewellyn proceeded to stop his vehicle, get out, and show a handgun during the incident. A report of the incident was made and an investigation into it began.

On Wednesday, Nov. 15, Llewellyn was found and stopped by police in his vehicle. Police say he was taken into custody, and after searching his vehicle found a handgun inside.

Police found that Llewellyn is not licensed to possess firearms in New York State, and continued the investigation by searching his home on Woodland Drive to find another handgun.

As part of the investigation, police were led to a storage facility in Horseheads that Llewellyn rented out and searched the unit. Inside the unit, police found even more handguns along with several rifles. Police say that some of the weapons had silencers, flash suppressors, folding or telescopic stocks, a bayonet, and pistol grips that are non-NYS compliant.

Llewellyn was seen in Big Flats Town Court with bail set at $50,000 cash or $100,000 property bond, more charges are expected to come as Llewellyn is scheduled to return to court at a later date.