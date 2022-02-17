Chemung County man indicted for having sawed-off shotgun, burglary tools

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – A Chemung County man has been indicted for allegedly possessing a sawed-off shotgun and burglary tools for “no legitimate reason” earlier this month.

The Chemung County Grand Jury handed up an indictment against Timothy Kerbein on February 17. According to the document, Kerbein allegedly had a sawed-off 12-gauge shotgun with a barrel under 18 inches hidden in a green duffel bag on February 3 in the Village of Horseheads.

The indictment also said that Kerbein allegedly had bolt cutters and a metal file in the bag, “tools commonly used to commit burglaries”. It added that Kerbein had “no legitimate reason” for having the tools.

He was indicted on one count of third-degree Criminal Possession of a Weapon and one count of Possession of Burglar’s Tools.