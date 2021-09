ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Chemung County Grand Jury has indicted a Chemung County man for stealing from a Dollar General he worked at.

According to the indictment, Derrick Bass stole over $1,000 worth of property from a Dollar General.

The indictment says Bass stole the property between March 28 and April 21, 2021. The Chemung County District Attorney’s Office confirmed that bass was an employee of Dollar General.