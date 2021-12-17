Chemung County man indicted for threatening police, others with shotgun

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A man has been indicted on weapons and menacing charges after threatening to shoot multiple people, including an Elmira Police Officer.

Timothy Pronti was indicted by the Chemung County Grand Jury on for allegedly possessing a 12-gauge Churchill shotgun on December 6 and threatening to shoot two women “or anyone else that got in his way”, according to court documents.

In that same incident, the indictment said that Pronti threatened an Elmira Police Officer with the shotgun while she was “performing her official duties.”

Pronti was indicted on one count of third-degree Criminal Possession of a Weapon and Menacing a Police Officer.