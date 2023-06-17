CATLIN, N.Y. (WETM) — A sex offender from Chemung County was arrested for failing to report a change of address.

Warren L. Bubb, 66, was arrested by the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office in the Town of Catlin after failing to notify police he had moved. Police conducting a verification check in November 2022 found that Bubb’s residence on Hoffman Hollow Road in Lowman had been vacated.

Police could not determine Bubb’s location, so an investigation began. A Chemung County grand jury issued a warrant for Bubb’s arrest after being presented with the investigation. On June 7, police learned that Bubb was living on Watkins Road in Catlin and arrested him the same day.

Bubb was arraigned in the Chemung County Court and released. He will appear in court at a later date.