Chemung County Sheriff issues phone scam warnings

(WETM) – The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of two phone scams, one involving a fake Publisher’s Clearing House call and the second a cash app scam.

In one scam, the scammers pretend to be from Publisher’s Clearing House, saying that you will

receive a free car and/or lump sum as soon as you pay the “taxes.”

There is also a cash app scam where you receive a text or email that somebody is trying to

send you money and gives you a Customer Service number to call. Once you click on that

link and enter your phone number, they have access to your phone and all of your accounts.

The Sheriff’s Office says in both situations not to give any personal information or money to the caller. They also have offered the following tips during the holiday season:

Be wary of callers claiming that you have won a prize or vacation package;

Be wary of callers stating you are going to jail or have a lawsuit pending and need you to

settle the claim immediately;

Be wary of calls claiming your computer has been comprised and you need to pay to fix it;

Be cautious of caller ID. Scammers can change the phone number that shows up on your

caller ID screen to appear to be a number in your area;

Do NOT give in to pressure to take immediate action;

Do NOT say “yes” to any questions asked because they will record this and use it for their

personal use;

Do NOT provide any bank or credit information;

Do NOT send money or gift cards without confirming with family members.

If you receive one of these calls, please report it to the Federal Trade Commission at 877-

382-4357 or to report IRS scams call 800-366-4484 or Social Security Fraud at 800-772-1213.

In any situation that you’re not sure what to do, don’t hesitate to contact your local law enforcement agency through the non-emergency number of the Chemung County Communications Center at 607-735-8600.