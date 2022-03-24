ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a person that damaged property at the Dunkin’ Donuts in Southport.

The video posted to the office’s Facebook page shows the person driving forward and backward through the drive-through before accelerating and jumping the curb. The vehicle’s trunk is open during the incident.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred at around 4:00 a.m. on March 18. In the video, the person is driving a small dark 4-door sedan.

The Sherriff’s Office is asking anybody with information to call them at 607-737-2950.