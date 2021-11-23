Chemung County woman arrested for welfare fraud, receiving SNAP benefits

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A Chemung County woman has been arrested for receiving over $1,100 in SNAP benefits she wasn’t eligible to receive.

The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office arrested Leetashia Peeks on November 22 after an investigation into reported welfare fraud.

The investigation found that Peeks failed to report her income from NYS unemployment insurance benefits with the Department of Social Services. As a result, she received $1,166 in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits that she was not eligible to receive.

Peeks was charged with fourth-degree Welfare Fraud and Grand Larceny and first-degree Offering a False Instrument for Filing, all class-E Felonies.