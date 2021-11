ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A woman has been indicted by the Chemung County Grand Jury for stealing from Walmart earlier this year.

According to the indictment, Takara Benedict allegedly stole over $1,000 worth of property from Walmart this past spring.

Court documents said the theft happened on or around May 27, 2021.

She was indicted on one count of fourth-degree Grand Larceny.