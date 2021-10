CHEMUNG, N.Y. (WETM) – A man from the Town of Chemung was arrest last week for Criminal Obstruction of Breathing or Blood Circulation.

Charles Mosier, 47, was arrested on October 8 after a family dispute in the Town of Chemung. The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office arrested him for Criminal Obstruction of Breathing or Blood Circulation, a Class A Misdemeanor and Second-Degree Harassment.

Mosier was arraigned in the Ashland Town Court and released.