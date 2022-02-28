Chemung teen arrested for gas station robbery, strangulation

CHEMUNG, N.Y. (WETM) — A Chemung teen has been arrested as a Fugitive of Justice after an incident on January 1, 2022, according to the Chemung County Sheriff.

Zachary Frank, 19, of the Town of Chemung was wanted on felony charges after an alleged incident at a Dandy Mini Mart in Wilawana, Pennsylvania.

Frank was wanted on felony charges for Robbery, Theft by Unlawful Taking, Aggravated Assault, Strangulation and Reckless Driving.

On February 26, 2022, the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office received contact from the Athens Township Police Department in Pennsylvania, who requested assistance from the Sheriff’s Office with apprehending a Fugitive from Justice.

Deputies from the Sheriff’s Office located Frank in the Town of Chemung and took him into custody without incident.

He was arraigned in the Town of Chemung Court and remanded to the Chemung County Jail. He is being held without bail pending further court appearances and extradition to Pennsylvania on the charges.