Chemung teen assaults Dandy worker, prevents him from calling 911: police

WILAWANA, Pa. (WETM) – Police have released more details into the arrest of a Chemung teen who allegedly strangled a Dandy employee and prevented them from calling police on New Year’s Day.

Zachary Frank, 19, was arrested on February 28 in Chemung County as a Fugitive from Justice for the early morning incident two months ago. According to the criminal complaint, Athens Township Police responded to a panic alarm at the Wilawana Dandy Mini Mart around 3:30 a.m. on January 1.

The affidavit said that, according to security footage from the store, Frank allegedly entered the store with a woman and another man and “was being loud and yelling” despite the employee asking him to settle down. Frank allegedly told the employee multiple times “You can go f— yourself” even after the worker asked him to leave the store.

When the worker pulled out his cellphone to call police, Frank allegedly followed him and pushed him from behind “with enough force the [employee] stumbles and almost falls,” according to the affidavit. When the employee again motioned for Frank to leave, police said Frank approached him, got in his face and made “flinching movements” to intimidate him before taking the cellphone out of the employee’s hands, “preventing him from dialing 911”. After a brief struggle over the phone and dangling it in the employee’s face, police said Frank allegedly made to head out of the store but was blocked by a wall at the end of an aisle.

Police said that, according to footage, Frank then climbed over a shelf and jumped from table to table in the seating area, damaging at least one table before heading to the door. The criminal complaint said that the employee tried to get his phone back to which Frank allegedly responded by pushing him multiple times, which resulted in the worker’s head hitting against the steel window frame. Frank then allegedly put the worker in a chokehold, spun him around and shoved his head and body into a drink cooler “causing injury” to the employee.

According to the affidavit, Frank then left the store, had “verbal altercations” with witnesses and customers, re-entered the store, and then drove off. Police said he nearly hit other vehicles on his way out. Police also said he is not known to have a valid driver’s license.

Frank was charged with Theft by Unlawful Taking, Robbery, Simple Assault, Strangulation, Disorderly Conduct, Harassment, Reckless Driving, Aggravated Assault, and Driving without a Valid License. He was later arrested on February 28 as a Fugitive from Justice. According to court records, Frank made $100,000 bail.