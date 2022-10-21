WILAWANA, Pa. (WETM) – A Chemung teen has been sentenced in connection to an assault and robbery at a Dandy in Bradford County early this year.

The Bradford County District Attorney’s Office announced that Zachary Frank, 19, was sentenced to 8 days to 15 months in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for the incident. He was sentenced for Robbery and Simple Assault.

According to the criminal complaint filed at the time, Frank was accused of loudly entering the Wilawana Dandy and cursing at the employee multiple times on January 1, 2022. Police also said Frank pushed the employee and took his phone to prevent the worker from calling 911.

The affidavit also said Frank climbed over a shelf and jumped along tables in the seating area before pushing the employee again, causing the worker to hit his head on a steel window frame. He also put the employee in a chokehold and shoved him into a water cooler, the complaint said.