CHENANGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) — An Afton man has been arrested after an investigation revealed that he raped and sexually abused two children under the age of 11, according to State Police.

James Blackman, 32, has been arrested after troopers initially received a report on April 15, 2022. An investigation revealed that Blackman raped and sexually abused two children under the age of 11 on multiple occasions in Chenango County.

Blackman was arrested on April 28, 2022, by New York State Investigators at Sidney and Binghamton Investigators. He was charged with the following:

Two counts of Predatory Sex Assault Against a Child, a class A felony

Four counts of Criminal Sex Act in the First Degree, a class B felony

Two counts of Sex Abuse in the first degree

two counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child, a misdemeanor

Blackman was arraigned and taken to the Chenango County Jail.