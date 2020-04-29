Child, adult hospitalized after being struck by car in Tioga County

TIOGA COUNTY, Pa. (WETM) – Two people, including an 11-year-old boy, have been hospitalized after being struck by a car on Bailey Creek Road in Tioga County, Pennsylvania on April 27, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

According to State Police, Ryan Neal, 42 of Mansfield, went off the road on Rt. 549 and struck two people with the side of his vehicle.

The boy and a 34-year-old man were transported to Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hospital with “suspected serious injury.”

The conditions of the patients, both of Mansfield, are unknown at this time, and Neal was cited for careless driving by State Police.

18 News will have more on this story as information becomes available.

