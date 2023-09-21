ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — An Elmira man was arrested on Wednesday after police said he was soliciting a child for sexual acts over the internet.

According to a report from the Elmira Police Department, 30-year-old Daniel Peterson-Green was arrested Wednesday, Sept. 20, after a months-long investigation into Peterson-Green’s acts against children over the internet.

Police say that on February 24, 2023, they conducted a search warrant at a home on the southside after an investigative lead led them to believe the soliciting was taking place from that location.

Peterson-Green was located on Sept. 20 and arrested on an active warrant. Peterson-Green has been charged with one count of disseminating indecent material to minors in the second degree, a class E felony.

Police say that Peterson-Green was taken to the Chemung County Jail and held pending further action.