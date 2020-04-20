Clarence man charged with DWI after single-car crash

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Clarence man was charged with DWI following a crash in the Town of Collins.

The Erie County Sheriff’s Office says Frank Giacobbe, 45, crashed while driving on Route 438 this past Saturday.

The Sheriff’s Office was contacted by Seneca Nation of Indians Marshals about a vehicle off the road around 3:40 p.m. that day.

While speaking with Giacobbe, deputies say they could smell alcohol coming from him. After failing multiple field sobriety tests, Giacobbe later refused to submit to a chemical test.

He was charged with DWI, refusing to take a breath test and vehicle and traffic law violations.

After his arrest, Giacobbe was released to a sober third party.