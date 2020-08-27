Cocaine, alcohol found during traffic stop in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Savon Hinton, 25, of Elmira, was arrested after a traffic stop by New York State Police late Wednesday evening.

State Police say that during a routine patrol in the City of Elmira they observed a vehicle driving on East Miller Street with no headlamps on and not using a turn signal.

Police allege that an open bottle of alcohol was found inside the vehicle, as well as cocaine.

Hinton was arrested for criminal possession of a controlled substance and several traffic violations.

He is to appear in the City of Elmira court at a later date.