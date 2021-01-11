Cohocton man arrested with LSD, mushrooms, marijuana

FREMONT, N.Y. (WETM) – Damian Koerner, 28, was arrested by New York State Police on State Route 21 in Fremont when police uncovered drugs inside the vehicle.

On Jan. 9, State Police were assisting after a rollover accident on Route 21 and closed the highway for safety reasons. During the road closure a blue truck was seen driving erratically around fire personnel.

The truck was later found with Koerner allegedly behind the wheel. During the traffic stop Koerner was allegedly found with approximately three pounds of marihuana, a quarter pound of hallucinogenic mushrooms, Adderall pills, THC wax, and suspected LSD.

Koerner was arrested and charged with the traffic violations, Unlawful Possession of Marihuana 2nd (violation), Criminal Possession of Marihuana 2nd (felony), Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7th (misdemeanor), and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 2nd (felony).

New York State Parole was advised and issued a warrant for Koerner allegedly violating his parole.