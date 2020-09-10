Cohocton man charged in welfare fraud investigation

COHOCTON, N.Y. (WETM) – Christopher Martz, 51, of Cohocton, was arrested on Sept. 9 by deputies of the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office following a welfare fraud investigation, according to Sheriff Jim Allard.

It is alleged that from 06/01/2017 to 02/28/2018, Martz offered three false instruments for filling to the Steuben County Department of Social Services received $603 worth of benefits from the Steuben County Department of Social Services that he was not eligible to receive.

Martz is charged with three counts of Offering a False Instrument for Filling in the first degree, a class E felony, and two counts of welfare fraud in the fifth degree, a class A Misdemeanor.

Martz was released on appearance tickets to appear in the Village of Bath Court at a later date.

The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Steuben County Department of Social Services Fraud and Legal Affairs Unit, and the District Attorney’s Office

