Cohocton man charged with rape, endangering the welfare of a child

COHOCTON, N.Y. (WETM) – Michael Bennett, 44, was arrested following an incident that allegedly happened at his Maple Ave. home on Jan. 15, 2021.

According to the Cohocton Police Department, Bennett has been charged with first degree rape, first degree unlawfully dealing with a child, and endangering the welfare of a child.

Bennett was arraigned in CAP Court and remanded to the Steuben County Jail in lieu of bail.

The police department believes, at this time, that this was an isolated incident and that there is no additional threat to the local community.