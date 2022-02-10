Community members help in drug arrest of Big Flats man: Sheriff

BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) – A Big Flats man on parole has been arrested on drug charges following an operation to target drug activity in the community.

The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office arrested Michael Stanaszak, 36, after Road Patrol and Criminal Investigation Division conducted a drug-targeting operation and search warrant at the Candlewood Suites Hotel in Big Flats. The Sheriff’s Office said the operation is part of the larger Take Back the Streets campaign to combat violent crime and other criminal activity.

The Sheriff’s Office said the Candlewood Suites management and community members helped in this case.

Stansaszak was charged with third-degree Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance (a class-B felony). He was arraigned in the Town of Big Flats Court and taken to the Chemung County Jail without bail.