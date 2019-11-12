Connecticut man charged with aggravated DWI in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office arrested 52-year-old Scott Ripley of Enfield, Conn. on Nov. 10 after a traffic stop on the Clemens Center Parkway.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Ripley was arrested for Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated, Driving While Intoxicated, and Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the 1st Degree, all class E Felonies, and Operating a Motor Vehicle without an ignition interlock device, a class B Misdemeanor.

Ripley was arraigned in the City of Elmira Court and remanded to Chemung County Jail on bail.