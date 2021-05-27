Convicted sex offender arrested for violating probation

CANISTEO, N.Y. (WETM) – Zackery Dibble, 20, has been arrested by deputies of the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office.

According to Steuben County Sheriff Jim Allard, Dibble allegedly violated a term or condition of his probation, having been previously convicted of Sexual Abuse in the Second Degree.

Dibble was convicted in August 2020 and sentenced to six years of probation for having sexual contact with a 13-year-old girl.

Dibble was arraigned in the Centralized Arraignment Court and held to appear in Steuben County Court. The Village of Canisteo Police Department assisted the Sheriff’s Office with Dibble’s arrest.