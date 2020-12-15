Corning fugitive arrested on drug, fugitive charges

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Jacklyn Walker, 40, of Corning was arrested on a warrant out of the Town of Southport, according to the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office.

According to Chemung County Sheriff Bill Schrom, the warrant was for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 7th Degree and as a Fugitive from Justice out of the Tioga County Probation and Parole Department, in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, for Accident Involving Death or Personal Injury.

Walker was arraigned on both charges and remanded to the Chemung County Jail

awaiting extradition to Pennsylvania