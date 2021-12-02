Corning man accused of threatening man with crossbow; recently charged with sex crimes against a child

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Andrew Robbins of Corning was arrested by New York State Police for allegedly threatening a man with a crossbow.

According to State Police, Robbins allegedly pointed the crossbow at his ex-girlfriend’s father in the Town of Lindley on Wednesday night.

Robbins was charged with menacing and criminal possession of a weapon and taken to the Steuben County Jail for arraignment.

In November Robbins was arrested after a month-long investigation for alleged criminal activities that allegedly occurred over several years.

Robbins was arrested for Criminal Sex Act 1st Degree, Criminal Sex Act 3rd Degree, and two counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child.