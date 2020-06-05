Corning man arrested for alleged sledgehammer attack, previously released multiple times on bail reform law

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Kyle Horton of Corning was arrested after allegedly attacking a sleeping man with a sledgehammer and causing serious physical injury, according to Steuben County District Attorney Brooks Baker.

Baker says that Horton will be arraigned at 5:30 p.m. in CAP Court for first degree assault and that prosecutors will argue that Horton is a flight risk and, therefor, should not be released on the new bail reform law.

Horton has been arrested multiple times in recent weeks, leading to his father coming out and saying he’s worried about his son’s safety.

The Corning Police have encountered Horton more than 20 times since March 11, 2020 and City Police have arrested and charged him at least three times with various offenses.

At around 8:00 PM on Sunday, May 24, 2020, a caller from the City of Corning, called the Corning Police Department to report that Horton had stolen her 2018 Nissan Altima.

Around 5:30 a.m. on Monday, May 25, officers from the Corning Police Department located the stolen 2018 Nissan Altima without any license plates and with significant rear end damage being driven on West William Street in the City of Corning.

Officers stopped the vehicle on Wallace Street where they found the vehicle being operated by Jeremiah Hazen, 24, of Elmira, and Horton.

Horton and Jeremiah Hazen were both charged with Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the 3rd Degree, a class D Felony.

Both Horton and Hazen were arraigned in Steuben County Centralized Arraignment Part (CAP) Court and were released on their own recognizance to appear in City Court at a later date.

On May 16 Horton was arrested for burglary, robbery, criminal mischief, and petit larceny after allegedly shoplifting from a store and stealing an employees phone when they attempted to dial 911.

On April 24, 2020 Horton was charged with Assault in the Second Degree in the Village of Painted Post after he stabbed a man with a hypodermic needle. He was arraigned on that charge and then released from custody.

On October 27, 2019 Corning City Police assisted NY State Police in arresting Horton after he allegedly robbed a South Corning business and fled the scene. He was charged with Robbery in the First Degree because as it is alleged that Horton threatened the use of a weapon during that robbery.

In 2018 Horton was arrested for allegedly trying to break into a business on West Market Street. He was charged with attempted burglary, criminal possession of a weapon and menacing.