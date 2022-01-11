Corning man arrested for assault inside Steuben County Jail

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – Charles Sly of Corning was arrested after an alleged assault in the Steuben County Jail.

According to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office, Sly allegedly struck another person and choked them inside the facility.

Sly was charged with Assault in the Third Degree and Criminal Obstruction of Breathing. He was arraigned in the Centralized Arraignment Court and returned to the Steuben County Jail.

The victim was treated and released from a local medical facility and returned to the jail.

