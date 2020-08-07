Corning man arrested for burglary, DWI in Caton

CATON, N.Y. (WETM) – Joshua Bredderman, 36, was arrested on August 7 by deputies of the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office after a burglary and DWI investigation.

Bredderman allegedly entered a residence to steal property and drove on Thurber Road in the Town of Caton while impaired by drugs.

Bredderman was charged with Burglary in the Second Degree, a Class C Felony, Driving While Intoxicated and Petit Larceny. He was held in the Steuben County Jail for arraignment in the Centralized Arraignment Court.

