Corning man arrested for illegally using inmate’s food stamps

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – A Corning man has been arrested for allegedly using an inmate’s EBT card and receiving over $1,000 in illegal benefits last summer.

The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jeremy Dates, 38, on January 21 and alleged that Dates used another person’s Electronic Benefits Transfer card while that person was incarcerated. The Sheriff’s Office said this happened from September 6 to September 30, 2021.

As a result of the alleged fraud, Dates received benefits from the Steuben County Department of Social Services totaling $1,007.72 that he was not eligible to receive.

Dates was charged with fourth-degree Grand Larceny (a class-E felony) and Misuse of Food Stamps. He was released to appear in the Village of Bath Court at a later date.

The Steuben County Department of Social Services Fraud and Legal Affairs Unit, and the District Attorney’s Office assisted the Sheriff’s Office in the investigation.