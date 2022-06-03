CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) — A Corning man has been arrested for the possession of firearms and ounces of meth after a Police investigation into illegal narcotics out of Corning, according to New York State Police

According to Police, the target of the investigation, Kendrick Buchanan, 27, was located in the city of Corning and placed under arrest without incident. During his arrest, police reportedly seized the following items.

A Loaded 9mm “ghost gun” with a magazine

Approximately 3 ounces of methamphetamine

Morphine pills

Narcotics packaging materials

$470 in cash

The Troop E Violent Gangs and Narcotics Enforcement Team, The Elmira Police Department Drug Enforcement Unit, State Police Uniform members, K9, and Special Operations Response Team executed a search warrant at a home on Evergreen Drive as a part of the investigation. At the home, Police say they recovered the following items

9mm “ghost” handgun

.45 caliber handgun

Numerous boxes and loose ammunition in various calibers

Mossberg 12 gauge shotgun

Mossberg .22 caliber rifle

Numerous firearm parts

Various caliber magazines

Metal knuckles

Approximately 1.5 ounces of methamphetamine.

According to police, Buchanan was charged with numerous counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon and Criminal Possession of Controlled Substance charges. He was taken to Steuben County Jail for arraignment.