CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) — State Police arrested a Corning man for weapons possession and unlicensed driving, according to State Police.

John Sommer, 43, of Corning was arrested on May 2 in the Town of Catlin after police conducted a traffic stop. While police were interviewing the driver, they allegedly observed several weapons inside the vehicle. Police also determined that Sommer had a revoked New York State driver’s license.

Sommer was transported back to SP Horseheads where he was charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 3rd Degree and Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the 1st Degree. Sommer was given appearance tickets to return to the Town of Catlin Court at a later date.