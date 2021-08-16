Corning man arrested in Watkins Glen on DWI and weapons charges

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – On August 15 at about 12:51 a.m., officers from the Watkins Glen Police Department, Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office, and New York State Police were dispatched to the parking lot of Landon’s Pub and Pizza for the report of a fight in progress involving a handgun.

As officers arrived on the scene, there were dozens of people in the parking lot screaming and yelling as officers began to gain control of the situation and attempt to locate the individual who had the handgun. It was quickly determined an individual who was involved was now at the 7-Eleven gas station in an orange sedan. Officers quickly responded to the 7-Eleven and located a male operator.

The male was identified as Tyler M. Vancise, 21, from Corning NY, and admittedly told Officers he was in possession of a handgun that was in his pocket. Officers detained Vancise and did locate a loaded .45 caliber handgun which was determined to be the one used in the altercation in Landon’s parking lot. While the investigation was ongoing, officers then began a DWI investigation on Vancise as he appeared to be impaired on alcohol. A Dwi investigation revealed that Vancise was in fact over the legal limit, had a BAC of 0.17.

Vancise was ultimately charged with the following:

Criminal Posession of a weapon in the third degree, a class D Felony.

Criminal Possession of a firearm, a class E Felony.

Criminal Possesion of a weapon in the fourth degree, a class A misdemeanor.

Driving While Intoxicated with a prior conviction in 10 years, a class E Felony.

DWI with a BAC over a .08, a class E felony.

Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the first degree, a class E Felony.

Vancise was processed and was held for centralized arraignment and was ultimately remanded to the custody of the Schuyler County Jail. The investigation is currently ongoing and there may be other arrests made. Anyone with information relating to this incident is asked to contact the Watkins Glen Police Department at 607-535-7883.