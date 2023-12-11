BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – A Corning man has been arrested on drug charges following a traffic stop in the village of Bath.

According to the Village of Bath Police Department, Sean L. Murray, 52, of Corning, was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the second degree, a class A-II felony, on Dec. 8, following a traffic stop on I-86 Westbound in the town of Bath.

Police say that Murray was known to have a warrant out of the Village of Bath Court and also had pending charges before this incident.

During the stop, Murray was instructed to get out of the car and was arrested. In the vehicle, police found nearly one ounce of methamphetamine and a quantity of suspected heroin. Murray was then processed and taken to Steuben County Jail for Centralized Arraignment Processing.

In addition to Murray, another person by the name of Heather L. Cunningham was in the vehicle at the time of the traffic stop. Cunningham was detained and brought back to the Village of Bath Police Department where she was then released with potential charges pending.