Corning man arrested on drug, unlicensed operator charges

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Christopher Losinger

CANISTEO, N.Y. (WETM) – Christopher Losinger, 36, was arrested by Canisteo Police on drug and vehicle charges after a traffic stop on East Main Street.

According to Canisteo Police, Losinger was arrested for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 7th Degree, Possession of Hypodermic Instrument, Unregistered Motor Vehicle, Operating without Insurance, Aggravated Unlicensed Operator in the 3rd Degree, and Other VTL Violations.

Losinger was issued appearance tickets to appear in Canisteo Village Court at a later date and time.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

If you have a news tip or a correction to the story you can email it to us through this link. If you would like to send a comment to the author of the story, you can find their email on our Meet the Team page.

More Corning

Trending Now