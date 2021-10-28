Corning man arrested on drug, unlicensed operator charges

CANISTEO, N.Y. (WETM) – Christopher Losinger, 36, was arrested by Canisteo Police on drug and vehicle charges after a traffic stop on East Main Street.

According to Canisteo Police, Losinger was arrested for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 7th Degree, Possession of Hypodermic Instrument, Unregistered Motor Vehicle, Operating without Insurance, Aggravated Unlicensed Operator in the 3rd Degree, and Other VTL Violations.

Losinger was issued appearance tickets to appear in Canisteo Village Court at a later date and time.