Corning man arrested on multiple drug charges

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – David Turner, 41, was arrested on an active Superior Court Warrant based on a three-month investigation into the sale of methamphetamine in Steuben County.

According to Steuben County Sheriff Jim Allard, Turner allegedly possessed and sold narcotics and suspected methamphetamine in the Town of Erwin in late 2020.

Turner was charged with Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree, a class B Felony, Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third, Fourth and Fifth Degrees, class B, C and D Felonies.

Turner was arraigned in Steuben County Court and remanded to the Steuben County Jail.

The City of Corning Police Department, Village of Bath Police Department and Steuben County District Attorney’s Office assisted in this investigation.