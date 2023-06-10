CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) — A man was arrested following a sexual assault investigation in the City of Corning.

According to the Corning Police Department, officers received a complaint on Wednesday, May 24 about a sexual assault that took place the previous night. A 17-year-old female was approached by a man and given a fake name. During the incident, the man provided the victim with alcohol and cannabis at his residence.

Police identified the suspect as Demetrius Goree, 38, of Corning. Goree was charged with predatory sexual assault (a class A felony), first-degree rape (a class B felony), and first-degree sexual abuse (a class D felony). Goree was processed at the Corning Police Department before being taken to the Steuben County Jail. He is awaiting arraignment in the county jail on no bail.

Police say that Goree is a registered level 3 sex offender in New York State and is currently on parole. Goree was released from a state prison in March following a second-degree attempted rape conviction in Tompkins County.