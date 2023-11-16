CATLIN, N.Y. (WETM) — A Corning man was arrested Wednesday after an alleged stalking incident in the Town of Catlin earlier this week.

According to a release by the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office, 29-year-old Anthony C. Williamee was arrested Wednesday, Nov. 29, on the following:

Aggravated harassment in the 2nd degree, class A misdemeanor

Stalking in the 3rd degree, a class B misdemeanor

Criminal tresspass in the 2nd degree, a class A misdemeanor

Endangering the welfare of a child, a class A misdemeanor

Williamee was arrested after an incident on Tuesday, Nov. 14, where police say he continued his actions on Wednesday before being arrested.

Police say that Williamee was taken to jail for processing before being given an order of protection and was released.