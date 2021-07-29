Corning man charged for property damage, car accident, fleeing the scene

BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) – Lance Yeager, 34, of Corning was arrested and charged Thursday July 29 for an incident of property damage, a motor vehicle accident and leaving the scene of the accident.

The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office responded to an incident on Hendy Creek Road in Big Flats on July 19 for a report of property damage and a motor vehicle accident. Witnesses said the vehicle fled the scene.

Yeager has been charged with Leaving the Scene of a Property Damage Accident, Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle, and Unsafe Lane Change.

He will appear at the Big Flats Town Court at a later date.