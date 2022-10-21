CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – A Corning man is facing 20 felony charges in connection to a child pornography investigation last spring, according to police.

Charles Woodrow, 47, was arrested by New York State Police on October 20, 2022 in connection to the case. NYSP said that Troopers received a cyber tip in April 2022 that Woodrow was downloading and uploading sex acts if children.

After issuing a warrant, police scanned Woodrow’s computer and other devices for obscene material.

Woodrow was then indicted by a Steuben County Grand Jury on October 10, police said. He was charged with 10 counts of Promoting Obscene Sexual Performance of a Child under 17 and 10 counts of Possession of Obscene Sexual Performance of a Child. He is currently in the Steuben County Jail.