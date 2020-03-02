Corning man charged with aggravated harassment, arrested twice in three days

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Christopher Burks was arrested by Steuben County Sheriff Deputies for allegedly violating an order of protection and threatening the protected person.

According to the sheriff’s office, Burks allegedly called the protected person and was arrested on Feb. 25, 2020. Burks was charged with Aggravated Harassment in the Second Degree and Criminal Contempt in the Second Degree.

Burk was arraigned in the Centralized Arraignment Court and released, but was arrested two days later for violation of a probation warrant.

Burks was arraigned and remanded to the Steuben County Jail.