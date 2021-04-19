Corning man charged with DWAI, exposing deputy to opioids

ERWIN, N.Y. (WETM) – Virgil Louk, 51, was arrested after allegedly driving on Victory Highway in Erwin while impaired.

According to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office, Louk “secreted an amount of suspected methamphetamine and fentanyl on his person and exposed the arresting deputy to these suspected narcotics during transport, causing a physical reaction to the deputy.”

The deputy required medical treatment and was treated by Sheriff’s personnel and Bath Ambulance personnel for suspected opioid exposure The deputy recovered fully due to the alert treatment of sheriff’s EMTs and the Bath Ambulance Service.

Louk, of Corning, was charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree, Driving While Ability is Impaired due to Drugs, Driving While Ability is Impaired due to Drugs and Alcohol, Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Vehicle in the First Degree, a class E Felony, Tampering with Physical Evidence, a class E Felony, and Reckless Endangerment in the First Degree, a class D Felony.

Louk was arraigned in the Centralized Arraignment Court and released.