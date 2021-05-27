Corning man charged with grand larceny after welfare fraud investigation

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Joseph Smith, 44, of Corning was arrested following a welfare fraud investigation in Steuben County.

According to Steuben County Sheriff Jim Allard, between Oct. 1, 2020, and Jan. 31, 2021, 10/01/2020 Smith allegedly “offered a false instrument for filing to the Steuben County Department of Social Services and received benefits from the Steuben County Department of Social Services in the amount of $2292.00.00 that he was not eligible to receive.”

Smith is charged with one count of Offering a False Instrument for Filing in the first degree, a class E felony and one count of Grand Larceny in the Fourth Degree, a class E felony. Smith was processed at the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office and released with an appearance ticket.

The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Steuben County Department of Social Services Fraud and Legal Affairs Unit, and the District Attorney’s Office.