CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – A Corning man has been accused of having over 100 files of child pornography and uploading it online, according to the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of New York.

The court said that James Miller, 63, was charged with Possession of Child Pornography involving prepubescent minors. If convicted, Miller would face a maximum penalty of up to 25 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

The announcement said that in May 2021, New York State Police got a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that Miller’s email had allegedly uploaded images suspected of being child porn. Later that month, NYSP executed a search warrant at Miller’s home in Corning.

In the search warrant, police allegedly found a cell phone with 84 images of child porn, and a computer with another 22 images.

