Corning man charged with raping a minor in Ontario County

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WETM) – Dylan Pratt, 19, has been charged with rape in the second degree after allegedly having sexual intercourse with a girl less than 15-years-old.

According to Ontario County Sheriff Kevin Henderson, the investigation stems from a July 2020 incident that was brought to the department’s attention in October.

Pratt was arrested at the Steuben County Jail and transported to Ontario County where he awaits arraignment in the county jail.

The Child Care Advocacy Center of the Finger Lakes and Ontario County Sheriff’s Warrant Division assisted the department during the investigation and with Pratt’s arrest.