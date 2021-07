ERWIN, N.Y. (WETM) – Kaseem Webster, 25, was arrested after a domestic incident in the Town of Erwin on July 9.

According to Steuben County Sheriff Jim Allard, Webster allegedly “choked and struck a member of his family or household.”

Webster was charged with Strangulation in the Second Degree, a class D Felony, and Aggravated Harassment in the Second Degree.

Webster was arraigned in the Centralized Arraignment Court and remanded to the Steuben County Jail.