Corning man indicted after mobile meth lab found

CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Frank Barra of Corning was indicted by a Chemung County Grand Jury after a mobile meth lab was discovered in May.

Horseheads Police pulled over the vehicle on Friday, May 17 on Pleasant Street around 12:35 p.m. and discovered an “active methamphetamine production device” inside.

Barra has been indicted for criminal possession of a controlled substance in the second degree.

Barra was arraigned in the Town of Southport Court and remanded to the Chemung County Jail without bail following his arrest.

