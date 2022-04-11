WELLSBURG, N.Y. (WETM) — A Corning man has been indicted on several charges after allegedly fleeing from deputies and backing into a patrol vehicle early last month.

The Chemung County Grand Jury handed up the indictment against Brandon McCarn, 28, on April 11. The document states that McCarn fled a police officer after he attempted to initiate a traffic stop. While fleeing on Clemens Center Parkway, McCarn passed through a red light at the intersection of East Hudson Street and struck two other vehicles, then fled the scene where the damage occurred.

McCarn was able to elude the police until his vehicle was observed on Lower Maple Avenue in the Town of Ashland. He fled after deputies attempted to stop the vehicle. After a short vehicle chase, McCarn pulled into a driveway with the deputy following behind.

According to the indictment, McCarn intentionally and repeatedly backed into the Chemung County Sherrif’s patrol vehicle causing over $1,500 in damage.

According to the original arrest report, McCarn allegedly got out of the vehicle and fled on foot. The deputy then followed McCarn and deployed his taser before tackling him and taking McCarn into custody. The arrest report said both the deputy and McCarn had minor injuries but didn’t need medical attention.

He was indicted on Criminal Mischief in the 2nd degree, Leaving the Scene of an Incident Without Reporting, and Reckless Driving.