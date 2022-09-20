CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) — Brett Heffner, the Corning man accused of murdering his neighbor on August 5th, has been indicted by the Steuben County Grand Jury.

The Steuben County Grand Jury handed up the indictment today, September 20, 2022. The indictment charges Brett Heffner, 29, with several felonies stemming from the August 5, 2022 strangulation murder of Kelly Collins.

Heffner was indicted on the charges of Murder in the First Degree, Murder in the Second Degree, Rape in the First Degree, Burglary in the Second Degree, Falsifying Business Records in the First Degree, and Grand Larceny in the Fourth Degree.

The indictment alleges that Heffner killed Kelly Collins while committing the crime of Rape in the First Degree, and that he remained unlawfully in Collins’s apartment after the murder with the intent to commit the crime of Larceny.

The Indictment also states that Heffner made false statements to Hornell and Corning City Police in an attempt to conceal the crime of Rape in the First Degree. He was also indicted for allegedly stealing Collin’s car during his flight from the murder scene.

Heffner is currently being held in the Steuben County Jail, and is set to have an appearance in Steuben County Court at a later date.