Corning man pleads guilty after mobile meth lab found

(WETM) – Frank Barra pleaded guilty in Chemung County Court on Monday morning to criminal possession of a controlled substance after police found him driving a mobile meth lab in May.

Barra was stopped for a traffic violation on Friday, May 17 on Pleasant Street around 12:35 p.m. when discovered an “active methamphetamine production device” inside.

The driver of the vehicle was released after being charged with traffic and vehicle violations, and a second passenger in the vehicle was charged with Possession of Marijuana and later released.

Barra will be sentenced in March in Chemung County Court.

